Alisson Becker joins elite list of goalkeepers who have scored in Premier League

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a stunning stoppage-time goal to clinch Liverpool a 2-1 win at West Brom and keep alive his side’s hopes of a top-four finish.

The Brazil international became only the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League when he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the fifth minute of added time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the previous five occasions a goalkeeper has scored during Premier League action.

Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel was the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League (PA Archive)

Schmeichel became the first goalkeeper to score in a Premier League game in 2001 in a 3-2 defeat for Aston Villa at Everton. The former Manchester United star volleyed home Villa’s second goal at the back post from Steve Staunton’s late corner in the 90th minute, but it was too late to affect the outcome. Schmeichel scored an impressive 13 goals in his career – his most famous being Manchester United’s equaliser in a UEFA Cup tie against Rotor Volgograd in 1996.

Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel was on target for Blackburn in 2004 (PA Archive)

In February 2004, Friedel scored a goal for Blackburn from open play in the 90th minute of his side’s 3-2 defeat at Charlton. The American’s effort also came from a corner and levelled the game up at 2-2, but there was still time for Claus Jensen to snatch a last-gasp winner for Charlton.

Paul Robinson

Robinson scored for Tottenham in the Premier League and also for Leeds in the League Cup (PA Archive)

Robinson scored in the closing stages of Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Watford in 2007 with a free-kick 75 yards from goal. The ball bounced in front of Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster and went over his head and into the net. Robinson also headed a last-minute equaliser for Leeds against Swindon in the Carling Cup in 2003.

Tim Howard

Howard chose not to celebrate his goal for Everton against Bolton in 2012 (PA Archive)

Howard struck with a freakish 101-yard clearance for Everton during their 2-1 defeat to Bolton in 2012. The American punted the ball upfield from his own penalty area and looked on as his wind-assisted effort bounced once over opposite number Adam Bogdan at the other end. Howard said later he had refused to celebrate out of respect for his fellow goalkeeper.

Asmir Begovic

Begovic struck for Stoke 13 seconds into their game against Southampton (PA Archive)

Begovic scored for Stoke after just 13 seconds of their match against Southampton in 2013. With a strong wind blowing from behind hisgoal Begovic launched a long punt forward, defender Dejan Lovren allowed the ball to bounce and it picked up pace before ballooning over Artur Boruc and into the net.