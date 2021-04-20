All six English clubs pull out of Super League as competition appears to crumble

Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have quit the European Super League
By Sports Team
23:46pm, Tue 20 Apr 2021
English football’s so-called ‘big six’ have confirmed their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League.

Manchester City became the first team to quit the controversial project on Tuesday evening and were later followed by Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea have also begun proceedings to withdraw from the breakaway competition.

It capped a remarkable evening of developments in the saga which also saw United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward resign.

