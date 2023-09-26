26 September 2023

All square between Halifax and Dagenham at The Shay

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Elliot Justham saved Dagenham and Redbridge a point as his side held on for a goalless draw against Halifax at The Shay.

Justham produced a fine late stop to deny Millenic Alli on a night of frustration for both sides who each extend their National League winless streaks to five games.

Justham had tipped over a curling effort from Angelo Cappello towards the end of the first half, before his opposite number Sam Johnson denied a Dagenham chance for Ryan Hill.

Johnson was back in action just before the hour mark when he produced a superb save to deny Nikola Tavares, but neither side had the cutting edge required to make a breakthrough.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Majority of religious people back legalising assisted dying, poll suggests

news

Sex offender who crashed car into Downing Street gates is spared jail

news

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

world news