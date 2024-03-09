09 March 2024

All square between Inverness and Airdrieonians

By NewsChain Sport
Inverness and Airdrieonians drew 0-0 in their cinch Championship contest.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the 34th minute but Nicolay Todorov’s effort was disallowed.

Inverness came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second half when Billy Mckay’s header was cleared off the line by on-loan Hibernian defender Kanayo Megwa.

However, the game finished goalless and Inverness stay second from bottom in the table while Airdrieonians remain fifth.

