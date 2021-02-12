Allan Campbell not thinking about where his future lies

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell insists he is looking no further into his future than the Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and boss Graham Alexander revealed earlier in the month that the club had rejected major offers for the former Well youth player, who had reportedly attracted the interest of English Championship side Millwall.

However, Campbell is focused on the visit to Fir Park of local rivals Accies.

He said about his contract situation: “I am not really bothering about that just now.

“My focus is just playing football. I just love playing football and I am enjoying my football and I am just looking forward to the weekend and hopefully keep putting performances in and keep getting wins.

“There is no point in thinking about what’s going to happen, you have to just focus on the here and now.

“I have always been like that, always just focused on the next game and make sure I give my all for the team and get results for this club.”

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder will keep on the path of self-improvement.

He said: “I have carried on doing what I do, come in, work hard and try to improve myself.

“I have always kept my head down, keep grafting away and try to do my bit. Any success comes from that and I will keep doing that.

“I just want to be the best player I can be and if that is coming in a wee bit earlier and staying a bit later I will do that.

“I can definitely feel the improvement over the years. I have been able to establish myself in the team and that has been the main thing.

“When I was younger I was just trying to get an appearance and I have over 100 games now.

“Every season you look at your performances and see what small percentage you can add to become better and I will just try to keep doing that.

Campbell is expecting a typical Lanarkshire derby against a Hamilton side who beat Motherwell 3-0 on January 2 and who have won three and drawn one of the last four meetings between the clubs.

He said: “The games are fiery, aggressive a lot of tackles and there has been ups and down, won a few, lost a few but we hope to win this one at the weekend.

“They are a tough team to play against, they get in your faces and make it hard but we just need to stand up to that and match them in that way and then show our qualities.”