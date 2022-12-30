Allan Russell unhappy with penalty decision in Norwich’s draw with Reading

Norwich interim head coach Allan Russell felt his side were robbed of all three points in his first match in charge as Reading struck late to earn a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

The Royals grabbed a point when Nesta Guinness-Walker went down in the box under a challenge from fellow substitute Kieran Dowell and Andy Carroll fired home the resultant penalty.

David Webb’s decision to point to the spot infuriated Russell, who has been thrown into the spotlight since Tuesday’s sacking of Dean Smith following a poor run of form.

“I am proud of every single one of the players in the dressing room now and they have lost a win by a poor decision,” he said. “I don’t like talking about referees but it clearly wasn’t a penalty.

“Their player sold it well to the referee and I am gutted for the lads in there. They deserved a win – but unfortunately you don’t always get what you deserve in this game.

“I thought the players were excellent tonight, every single one of them – too often recently they have been five or six out of 10 but tonight I thought all of them were eight, nine out of 10.

“I thought the fans were excellent as well. The players and supporters fed off each other and we created enough chances to have won the game, although we did lack a cutting edge at times.”

Russell praised the impact of goalscorer Adam Idah, who was making his first start since February after long-term injury problems.

“I thought it was the finish of a top-class striker and if he keeps working hard that is what he will become,” he added.

The match was played out in a vibrant atmosphere, in stark contrast to Smith’s final home game in charge against Blackburn, and the Canaries took a deserved lead eight minutes into the second half.

Reading failed to deal with a bouncing ball in their penalty area and, when it fell kindly for Idah, the young Irishman produced a superb first-time finish from some 10 yards out.

It seemed as though that would be enough to secure a much-needed win for the hosts, but with other chances being spurned the Royals stayed in the game and secured a point in the 83rd minute.

Reading manager Paul Ince felt his side got what they deserved in the end.

“I think a point apiece was a fair result,” he said. “We were up against a very good side who have just come down from the Premier League and to get a deserved point is great.

“We have now taken four points from two tough games (they beat Swansea in midweek) and that is a very good return. We aren’t the team we want to be yet, far from it, but there is something special about this group of players.

“They aren’t the best in the league, and we aren’t the best team, but the lads keep fighting for each other and I am very proud of them. We have to put a lot of hard work in against two possession-based teams in the space of four days but they have stuck at it and got their reward.”

Ince heaped praise on goal hero Carroll, adding: “Any young striker wanting to know what it takes to make it should take a look at his performance tonight. I thought he was unbelievable throughout, going back and forth, putting in the hard work. Everything about him was excellent.”