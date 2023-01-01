Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group has condemned homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans
01 January 2023

Alleged homophobic chanting by Forest fans condemned by Chelsea LGBTQ+ group

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2023

Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group has condemned alleged homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans during Sunday’s game at the City Ground.

The Premier League match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was shown live on Sky Sports.

The PA news agency understands Forest are investigating the alleged chants.

A tweet from Chelsea Pride read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.

“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

A twitter post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.

“We are embarrassed and ashamed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK ushers in New Year with spectacular fireworks featuring the Queen

news

Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’

news

Football world pays tribute to Pele after three-time World Cup winner’s death

football