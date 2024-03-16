Alloa hit back to see off Edinburgh City

In-form Alloa boosted their Scottish League One play-off hopes with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over rock-bottom Edinburgh City.

Edinburgh were on course for just a third victory of the campaign at half-time after they responded to Luke Donnelly’s fifth-minute opener with goals from Malik Zaid and Frankie Deane.

But Scott Taggart’s second-half brace, a Taylor Steven strike and a late Callum Pitt own goal earned Alloa a seventh win in their last eight games that moved them up to third.

Alloa remain 11 points behind second-placed Hamilton, who eased to a 3-0 win over Stirling.

Ahkeem Rose’s 16th-minute penalty was saved by Blair Currie, but the hosts soon took the lead through Kevin O’Hara.

Rose headed in a second seven minutes into the second half and Jake Hastie wrapped up a third straight win in stoppage time.

Montrose slipped to fourth despite Ali Shrive’s late equaliser earning a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Annan, who took the lead through Lewis Hunter.

Cove Rangers moved to within three points of the play-off places as Mitch Megginson’s 52nd-minute free-kick earned a 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts.

In League Two, Stenhousemuir continued their stumble to the title with a 1-1 draw at in-form Forfar.

James Berry gave the visitors a lead, but Adam Hutchinson’s 86th-minute equaliser extended Forfar’s unbeaten run to 10 games.

Stenhousemuir have won just one of their last six matches, but they remain 15 points clear at the top after Peterhead drew 1-1 against East Fife.

Peter Pawlett put Peterhead ahead just before the half-hour mark, but Alan Trouten equalised 13 minutes into the second half to extend the Fifers’ unbeaten run to six games.

Bottom club Clyde moved to within three points of safety as Jordan Allan’s second-half brace earned them a huge 2-1 win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Smart Osadolor had put the hosts 1-0 up inside the first minute, but they sit just three points clear of danger after their winless streak was extended to seven games.

Stranraer remain below Bonnyrigg Rose on goal difference after their 2-1 defeat to Elgin.

Dylan Forrest saw red for Stranraer after receiving a second booking and goals from Connall Ewan and Freddy Jeffreys were enough for Elgin, despite Deryn Lang’s late strike.

Dumbarton moved above Spartans into third with a 6-2 away win.

Ryan Blair’s free-kick gave Dumbarton a fifth-minute lead, but Cameron Russell levelled.

Aron Lynas restored the visitors’ advantage in the 32nd minute and Gallagher Lennon, son of former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil, added a third.

Bradley Whyte pulled one back in the last minute of the first half, but Blair struck with another free-kick before Michael Ruth and James Graham added further goals.