Alloa stay bottom after draw with Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
17:04pm, Sat 27 Mar 2021
Alloa remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Championship table after letting a lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Ayr at the Indodrill Stadium.

Ayr opened the scoring after 15 minutes through Tom Walsh, who finished a quick counter attack which involved goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo and forward Cammy Smith.

Walsh wasted a chance to double his tally on the half-hour mark and the visitors were made to pay when Alloa equalised after 31 minutes.

The Wasps broke upfield, with Scott Taggart playing a superb pass to Innes Cameron who fired home the equaliser.

Alloa turned the game on its head a minute after half-time when Lucas Williamson stepped onto a loose ball and arrowed a shot past Sinisalo.

Ayr drew level, though, when Luke McCowan’s cross was put into his own net by Jon Robertson in the 76th minute.

