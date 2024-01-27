27 January 2024

Altrincham ease past Eastleigh to go fourth in National League

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Altrincham moved up to fourth in the National League after dispatching Eastleigh 4-0.

The Robins started to get on top after a quiet opening and were rewarded in the 32nd minute as Regan Linney burst through on goal before selflessly squaring for Lewis Banks to slot home from close range.

The provider then turned goalscorer in first-half added-on time, although he had a bit of fortune as his strike took a wicked deflection before beating Joe McDonnell and nestling in the bottom corner.

Eastleigh goalkeeper McDonnell made a hash of gathering Chris Conn-Clarke’s shot and Alex Newby tucked away the rebound six minutes after the resumption.

Conn-Clarke then added gloss to the scoreline in the 87th minute after bundling past McDonnell.

