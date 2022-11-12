12 November 2022

Altrincham end three-game losing run with victory over York

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2022

Altrincham came from behind to beat York 2-1 and end their three-match losing run in the National League.

York, looking to snap a five-match winless streak, took the lead through Maxim Kouogun in the 16th minute when he nodded in at the far post from Michael Duckworth’s header back across goal.

The hosts levelled eight minutes into the second half as Elliot Newby slotted in first time from Eddy Jones’ fine cross from the left.

And they completed the turnaround in the 74th minute when Newby played in Ryan Colclough and he slotted in his fourth goal of the campaign.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris will be back, says loyal cheerleader Nadine Dorries

news

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football