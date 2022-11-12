Altrincham end three-game losing run with victory over York
Altrincham came from behind to beat York 2-1 and end their three-match losing run in the National League.
York, looking to snap a five-match winless streak, took the lead through Maxim Kouogun in the 16th minute when he nodded in at the far post from Michael Duckworth’s header back across goal.
The hosts levelled eight minutes into the second half as Elliot Newby slotted in first time from Eddy Jones’ fine cross from the left.
And they completed the turnaround in the 74th minute when Newby played in Ryan Colclough and he slotted in his fourth goal of the campaign.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox