Altrincham extend unbeaten run with win over Eastleigh
Altrincham extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to three matches with a 2-1 win over Eastleigh.
The hosts opened the scoring when Chris Conn-Clarke volleyed home from close range in the 13th minute.
Eastleigh came close to an equaliser before the break as Tristan Abrahams picked out Charlie Carter in the area but ballooned his effort over the crossbar.
The Robins doubled their lead with 13 minutes left on the clock when Ryan Colclough smashed a low driven effort into the back of the net from inside the area.
The Spitfires replied late on through Danny Whitehall’s effort but despite some late pressure they were not able to grab an equaliser as Altrincham clung on to back-to-back home wins.
