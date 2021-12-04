Altrincham hit back from two goals down to draw with Aldershot
Ryan Colclough’s last-minute equaliser denied Aldershot a fourth straight win as they drew 2-2 with Altrincham.
The home side looked to be cruising when they went 2-0 up, Alfy Whittingham (28) opening the scoring after neat play between Corie Andrews and Bradley Webb.
A second arrived five minutes before the break, Mohamad Sylla winning the ball, swapping passes with Andrews and Ryan Glover before a neat finish.
But Altrincham changed the complexion of the half-time break, pulling a goal back in time added on as Colclough teed up Toby Mullarkey.
And it was Colclough who scored the leveller, his hopeful cross sailing in past Laurie Walker.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox