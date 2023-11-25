25 November 2023

Altrincham hit Solihull for six to banish memories of back-to-back defeats

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2023

Altrincham recovered from back-to-back defeats with a 6-1 Vanarama National League thrashing of Solihull.

Alty started off the better side, with Marcus Dackers netting a debut goal 14 minutes in. Justin Amaluzor then doubled their lead by driving the ball home after a corner.

The home team’s domination continued as Chris Conn-Clarke tucked one away to make it three on the verge of half-time. Alex Newby then made it four for the Robins after finishing off some strong build-up play. Amaluzor then grabbed his brace, capping off an excellent team display with a fifth goal.

Kade Craig gave Solihull a late consolation in the 88th minute and Regan Linney then joined in with the fun, making it a sensational six for Alty.

