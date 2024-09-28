28 September 2024

Altrincham maintain unbeaten run with victory at Tamworth

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Altrincham maintained their revival with a 2-1 success at Tamworth.

Alex Newby and Justin Amaluzor struck second-half goals as Altrincham stretched their unbeaten Vanarama National League run to four games.

Newby slotted the opener just after the hour mark and provider Amaluzor then turned goalscorer with a powerful 78th-minute header.

Tom Crawford was immediately sent off for the visitors after collecting a second yellow card before Tamworth – who had won their previous three games – claimed a consolation in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Dan Creaney.

