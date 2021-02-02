Altrincham march on with win over leaders Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
21:49pm, Tue 02 Feb 2021
Altrincham are unbeaten in five games after defeating National League leaders Torquay 2-1.

Torquay took the lead in the 22nd minute after a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans free-kick returned to him via Kyle Cameron, leaving the midfielder to tap in and make it 1-0.

That effort was cancelled out when the visitors’ Josh Hancock was brought down in the area after 33 minutes and was subsequently awarded a penalty that he swiftly converted.

Substitute Ryan Colclough then secured victory for his side in the 45th minute, striking from the edge of the box and finding the top corner.

