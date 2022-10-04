Altrincham move away from trouble with victory at Gateshead
Altrincham moved out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Gateshead.
Owen Bailey gave the home side the perfect start after three minutes following good work from Adam Campbell and Daniel Ward.
But Altrincham were ahead by half-time with goals from Chris Conn-Clarke and Marcus Dinanga, the latter scoring for the second successive game.
Ross Barrows almost extended the advantage with an audacious 35-yard effort that struck the home crossbar.
On-loan midfielder Dan Malone swept home his first Altrincham goal 20 minutes from time to seal victory.
