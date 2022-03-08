Altrincham put five past struggling Weymouth
Altrincham blitzed Weymouth 5-0 for their biggest National League win of the season.
The Robins were four goals clear at the break after Matty Kosylo had put them 2-0 ahead inside 15 minutes.
Jake Cooper headed home his first Altrincham goal after 27 minutes.
Altrincham, who had won 4-1 at Weymouth in November, extended their lead on the stroke of half-time through Ryan Colclough.
Relgation-haunted Weymouth conceded a fifth two minutes from time when Dan Mooney rounded off an excellent team move.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox