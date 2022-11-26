Alvechurch FA Cup run ended at Forest Green as Josh March downs former club
Alvechurch’s FA Cup run came to an end as their former striker Josh March netted a second-half winner to book Forest Green’s spot in the third-round draw.
March bundled home the decisive goal in the 51st minute, moments after a brilliant free-kick from Alvechurch midfielder Jed Abbey had cancelled out Connor Wickham’s penalty opener.
Rovers were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes to go when Dom Bernard was sent off but non-league Alvechurch could not make the most of their numerical advantage as the League Two strugglers held on for a 2-1 win.
In a low-key first half, it was former Premier League striker Wickham who gave Rovers the lead after 24 minutes from the spot – his side’s first shot in anger, sending Dan Jezeph the wrong way after Aurio Neto-Teixeira was adjudged to have upended March in the penalty box.
Four divisions and 92 places divided the two sides, but Southern League Premier Alvechurch grew into the game despite failing to muster a shot on Luke McGee’s goal in the opening 45 minutes.
Church looked to upset the odds when Abbey curled in a sumptuous 49th-minute free-kick over the Rovers’ wall and beyond McGee to draw the visitors level.
However, Rovers regained the lead just two minutes later – March scoring off his shoulder from a searching Harry Boyes’ cross.
Myles Peart-Harris then headed against the post as Ian Burchnall’s side turned up the heat.
The visitors were given a boost midway through the half when Bernard was shown a second yellow card for a shirt pull, but Forest Green kept Alvechurch at bay to go into the hat for the third-round draw for the first time since 2010.
