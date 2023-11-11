Amadou Bakayoko at the double as Dundee thrash St Mirren

Dundee made it two cinch Premiership wins in a row as they swept St Mirren aside 4-0 at Dens Park.

The victory came thanks to an Amadou Bakayoko double with Zak Rudden netting from the penalty spot and substitute Zach Robinson scoring a fourth late on.

The win moved Dundee up to fifth in the Premiership table, just two points behind the Buddies in third.

Dens manager Tony Docherty made just one change from the side that beat Livingston last Sunday with Malachi Boateng coming in for Mo Sylla, who dropped to the bench.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson also made one change to the team that drew with Hibs in midweek with Keanu Baccus replacing ill skipper Mark O’Hara.

The hosts wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to open the scoring in the second minute when Rudden robbed St Mirren defender Richard Taylor but with just keeper Zach Hemming to beat, the striker smacked his shot off the post.

However, the Dark Blues had another chance in the 16th minute – and this time they took it.

Owen Beck swung a corner in from the left with the ball only being cleared as far as Bakayoko, who clinically drilled a low shot past Hemming and into the back of the net.

The Buddies looked to respond with Conor McMenamin making room for a shot but he dragged his effort wide of home keeper Trevor Carson’s left-hand post.

As the half-hour mark approached, both sides were struggling to carve out further clear-cut chances with too many attacks breaking down before they had fully developed.

However, the Dark Blues doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Another Beck corner was headed on by Antonio Portales with the ball hitting Marcus Fraser’s arm and referee Matthew MacDermid had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Rudden stepped up to take responsibility and hit an empathic penalty into the back of the net, sending Hemming the wrong way.

Buddies boss Robinson rang the changes at the break, bringing on four subs, but the Dark Blues scored their third of the afternoon in the 57th minute.

Rudden broke down the right and hit a fierce shot that was saved by the diving Hemming but Bakayoko was on hand to gleefully slot home the rebound.

Dundee did net their fourth in the 85th minute to complete a miserable day for St Mirren, with Luke McCowan breaking forward before laying off a pass to Robinson, who shot past Hemming for his first Premiership goal of the season.