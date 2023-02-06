Andre Ayew’s late cameo sees Nottingham Forest set new debutants record

Nottingham Forest have broken Portsmouth’s 17-year record of most debutants in a Premier League season, PA analysis shows.

A total of 22 players have made their league debuts for the club so far in 2022-23, including 17 summer signings and five winter arrivals.

Forest went past Portsmouth’s mark of 21 debuts in a single campaign during Sunday’s match against Leeds, following a first start for former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and a late cameo for new signing Andre Ayew.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Dean Henderson

Giulian Biancone

Moussa Niakhate

Harry Toffolo

Lewis O'Brien

Jesse Lingard

Neco Williams

Orel Mangala

Cheikhou Kouyate

Emmanuel Dennis

Remo Freuler

Morgan Gibbs-White

Renan Lodi

Willy Boly

Serge Aurier

Wayne Hennessey

Gustavo Scarpa

Chris Wood

Danilo

Keylor Navas

Andre Ayew

While Steve Cooper’s new-look squad struggled in the early part of the season – sitting bottom after 14 games – they have since found their feet.

The latest win over Leeds – Forest’s fourth in their past seven matches – lifted them to 13th place, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Pompey’s year of change

Portsmouth handed out 21 debuts in 2005-06, having limped to a 16th-placed finish in the previous campaign.

Alain Perrin was in charge at the start of the term, but was sacked in November with Pompey in the drop zone.

Harry Redknapp – who had left for rivals Southampton only a year earlier – returned to the club in December and ultimately secured safety.

Perrin awarded 12 players their league debuts before his dismissal, while Redknapp named nine further debutants on the back of a busy January transfer window.

Andy O'Brien

Laurent Robert

Jhon Viafara

Azar Karadas

Gregory Vignal

Sander Westerveld

Collins Mbesuma

Brian Priske

Zvonimir Vukic

Salif Diao

Dario Silva

Franck Songo'o

Emmanuel Olisadebe

Benjani Mwaruwari

Noe Pamarot

Pedro Mendes

Sean Davis

Dean Kiely

Wayne Routledge

Andres D'Alessandro

Ognjen Koroman

The mid-season arrivals took a while to gel – Pompey collected one point from eight games between the new year and early March – but they eventually found form.

Led by the likes of Pedro Mendes and Benjani Mwaruwari, Redknapp’s side earned 20 points from their final 10 matches to survive in 17th.

The next two seasons under Redknapp were the club’s most successful since the late 1940s – Pompey finished ninth in 2006-07 and eighth in 2007-08, winning the FA Cup in the latter campaign.

However, Portsmouth had dropped down to League Two by 2013-14, having entered administration twice in the intervening years.

Tough in transition

Teams generally struggle initially following an influx of new players.

Fulham are currently third and fourth on the list for most debuts in a single season, behind Forest and Portsmouth, with 20 in 2013-14 and 19 in 2007-08.

The Cottagers were relegated in the more recent season but – like Pompey in 2005-06 – managed to survive in 2007-08. Roy Hodgson engineered a great escape as Fulham won four of their last five games.

In the same season, Derby handed debuts to 17 players but to no avail. The Rams won just 11 points from 38 matches – a record low in the Premier League era.

QPR splashed the cash in 2011-12 and 2012-13, with 33 players making their first appearances for the club across the two seasons.

This included 18 in the first year – best remembered for their dramatic 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day – and 15 in the second, at the end of which they were relegated in 20th position.

In all, four of the nine teams that awarded 17 or more debuts in a single season were relegated, while four finished just above the drop zone in 17th.

Only Liverpool in 2015-16 managed to stay clear of trouble. Jurgen Klopp handed several young players their debuts towards the end of his first season, in which the Reds finished eighth.