Andre Onana not giving up hope of Man Utd earning Champions league spot

Andre Onana hopes Manchester United can still finish in the top four despite dropping more points in their dramatic 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Substitute Mason Mount fired the visitors ahead against the run of play with his first United goal six minutes into stoppage time.

But three minutes later Kristoffer Ajer converted Ivan Toney’s cross to secure a fully-deserved point for the Bees.

United are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand, and eight behind Tottenham in fifth as their Champions League hopes faded again.

“I feel sad because we are Manchester United, so it doesn’t matter who you play. Everywhere we go, we have to win,” goalkeeper Onana told MUTV.

“We gave away this game in the end. We did a fantastic job defending, it was not our best game but the most important thing was to win. So, yeah, it’s difficult.”

Onana made five saves as Brentford had 31 attempts on goal and hit the woodwork four times.

“The most important thing is the victory of the team,” added Onana.

“It’s good when you contribute and you have a victory. Of course, we didn’t lose this game but the way we conceded that goal is bad for all of us because we are in this together. We blocked shots and made saves together.

“As a leader and experienced player, we have to take responsibility and always stay positive because it’s the biggest club in the country.

“We have to continue working hard and be humble. I know we will stick together because we did it in the last month. I hope we end in the top four.”

Brentford have endured a difficult season – they are riddled with injuries and were missing their entire first-choice back four against United.

But Thomas Frank’s side are five points above the relegation zone and, if they continue to play like this, will have nothing to worry about.

“I know we’ve lost too many games but the performances have been better than the points we have got, there’s no doubt about that,” said Frank.

“There are reasons, there are mistakes and there are margins. That’s football, unfortunately, sometimes.

“But it’s been coming and there’s been a lot of good performances and with all these setbacks and the struggles this team has been through, we just need to keep going.”