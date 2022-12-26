Andreas Voglsammer and Zian Flemming on target as Millwall beat 10-man Watford

Millwall kept the pressure on in the battle for the Championship’s play-off places with a comfortable 2-0 win at Watford.

Goals from Andreas Voglsammer and Zian Flemming saw the Lions move just two points behind their fourth-placed opponents.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Hassane Kamara was sent off but they were comprehensively outplayed on their own turf.

Millwall started brightly and Jake Cooper just failed to get on the end of a Flemming cross after just a minute.

Daniel Bachmann nearly gifted the south London side a goal after six minutes, when an attempted clearance fell to the feet of Tom Bradshaw. However, the Watford goalkeeper made immediate amends when he palmed away the follow-up effort from the forward.

Murray Wallace lifted his effort just over the bar after 14 minutes, while Bachmann saved from a George Saville shot on the edge of the area.

The visitors finally took a deserved lead after 22 minutes, when Bradshaw laid off to Voglsammer who shot down low past Bachmann – his first goal in a Millwall shirt.

The German almost made it 2-0 five minutes later when he forced the Watford keeper into another save, after he pounced on a Cooper header.

Watford looked out of sorts, and their woes were further compounded when Joao Pedro had to be substituted after 35 minutes, with Yaser Asprilla his replacement.

They went down to 10 men three minutes later when Kamara clashed with keeper George Long.

The defender then floored Danny McNamara, who appeared to stick a leg out at the Watford player, and referee Josh Smith showed a red card to the Watford player.

There was no obvious sign of Millwall letting up after the restart. They pushed for a second goal and Bachmann had to collect a long-range Saville effort 12 minutes after the break.

Voglsammer looked to have netted the second goal his side deserved after 64 minutes, but his looped effort was directed on to the crossbar and away.

Watford were always in the game with just a one-goal deficit, and Ismaila Sarr was denied by some last-gasp tackling from the Millwall backline a minute later.

The hosts finally put on a bit of pressure and Kiernan Davis fired over the bar on the turn.

Voglsammer was guilty of putting his effort wide after 73 minutes, but the south London side finally earned their second goal with seven minutes left.

A free-kick outside the box by the corner was delivered Flemming and ended up in the net without taking a touch from another player.

Long had to pull off a fine save in added time from substitute Asprilla, but the Boxing Day afternoon belonged to Millwall