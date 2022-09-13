13 September 2022

Andrew Dallas scores twice as Solihull bounce back to trounce Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Andrew Dallas scored twice as Solihull turned an early setback into a thumping 4-1 win at Torquay.

The Gulls, who have now taken a single point from four games at home, started brightly when Will Goodwin converted after just eight minutes following a smart recovery by Corie Andrews.

But that merely stung Neal Ardley’s team into action. Dallas levelled within five minutes, rounding Rhys Lovett before slotting home, and Joe Sbarra put the visitors ahead with a clinical first-time hit.

Dallas struck his second from the penalty spot after a foul on Josh Kelly and the finishing was added in stoppage time as Callum Maycock picked up the leftovers of Ryan Barnett’s saved effort. Moors have now won four of their last five games and stay in touch with the Vanarama National League’s pace-setters in fourth place.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news