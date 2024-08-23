23 August 2024

Andrew Oluwabori earns Halifax a point and denies Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
23 August 2024

A late strike from Andrew Oluwabori snatched a 1-1 draw for FC Halifax at Dagenham in the Vanarama National League.

The Daggers went ahead after 27 minutes when Josh Rees fired home a low Ryan Hill cross from 10 yards.

But with seven minutes remaining Oluwabori drove forward for the visitors and lashed in the equaliser.

Substitute Florent Hoti almost won it for Halifax at the end but Elliot Justham tipped his shot over.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news