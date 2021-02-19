Andrew Shinnie completes permanent move from Luton to Charlton
Andrew Shinnie has signed permanently for Charlton having been on loan from Luton since October.
The 31-year-old has made 16 appearances for the League One play-off chasers, scoring in their win over Oxford as well as a last-minute equaliser against Swindon.
Manager Lee Bowyer told Charlton’s website: “We’d like to thank Luton Town and Andrew for working with us to get this deal done. It gives us greater flexibility as we prepare for our final 18 league games of the season.”
Charlton had six players on loan – Shinnie, Ian Maatsen, Akin Famewo, Matt Smith, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley – and EFL rules only allow clubs to include five in their matchday squad.
The one-cap Scotland midfielder’s contract at Luton was due to expire in the summer and he has been allowed to move on early after 106 appearances, 10 goals and back-to-back promotions during his time with the club.
Manager Nathan Jones told the Hatters’ website: “Andrew Shinnie has been wonderful for this club.
“He needs to be remembered fondly as so much has gone on and so much he done for us that you won’t have seen, so we’re really happy he’s found a good home and we wish him all the best.”