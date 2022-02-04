Andriy Yarmolenko charged by FA over Ukrainian betting company advert
West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko has been charged with a breach of Football Association rules in relation to promoting gambling.
The FA said rule E8.5 had been breached “following an alleged incident of misconduct in relation to advertising and/or promoting a betting activity in his personal capacity”.
The governing body added: “The West Ham United FC forward is prohibited from such activity as a participant in English football and it is alleged that his appearance in an advert for a Ukrainian betting company constitutes misconduct.”
However, it is understood that the advert, which featured members of the Ukraine national team, is a historical one dating back to Yarmolenko’s spell playing in Germany for Borussia Dortmund.
The advert has now resurfaced and thus breaks the more stringent rules in England.
Yarmolenko has until Friday, February 18 to respond to the charge.
