Andy Butler leaves Doncaster after deciding to continue playing career elsewhere

Veteran defender Andy Butler has left Doncaster after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent, the League One club have announced.

The 37-year-old had returned to the playing ranks after a spell as interim manager last season.

Butler took charge of the side after Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday in March and oversaw the last 18 games of the season.

He had also taken the reins for a short spell earlier in the season when the senior coaching staff were required to self-isolate under coronavirus regulations.

Following the appointment of Richie Wellens as full-time manager, Butler has now decided to continue his playing career elsewhere.

He will, however, remain with the club as manager of women’s side Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Butler told the club’s website: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me personally.

“For my wellbeing and for my family, I believe the choice to leave Doncaster Rovers and start another playing journey elsewhere is the right one at this time.

“I’m still learning in my managerial career and will continue to do so with Doncaster Rovers Belles.

“People will always ask if I regret the decision to take on the Rovers manager’s job and the answer is that I don’t regret it at all.

“To have the experiences I’ve had in such a short time I think will stand me in great stead later on. Yes, the results didn’t go as well as I’d hoped, but I promise you I gave everything and more to put things right.”

Butler made 23 appearances last season after re-joining the club for a second spell last summer. He previously played for Rovers between 2014 and 2019.

He has also played for other clubs including Huddersfield, Walsall, Sheffield United and Scunthorpe.