Andy Cannon set to miss out for Portsmouth because of a hamstring problem

Andy Cannon
Andy Cannon (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:39am, Fri 12 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon looks set to miss out against Salford when last season’s Papa John’s Trophy final takes place on Saturday.

The 24-year-old limped off during the loss to Sunderland with a hamstring issue and manager Kenny Jackett said he has gone to London for a scan.

Callum Johnson remains out with a calf problem so will miss the League One club’s trip to Wembley.

Alex Bass is absent with a stress fracture in his foot, while the EFL has confirmed that players signed this season can take place in last year’s delayed final.

Salford are without five ineligible players at Wembley.

Di’Shon Bernard, Paul Coutts, Robbie Gotts, Tom James and George Boyd are unavailable after representing other teams in that season’s competition.

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson remains out as he recovers from a broken leg.

League Two promotion hopefuls Salford come into the match on the back of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Crawley.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Portsmouth

Preview

PA