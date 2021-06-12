Andy Cook joins Bradford on permanent deal

Bradford have announced the permanent signing of former Mansfield striker Andy Cook on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old netted eight goals in 16 League Two starts on loan for the Bantams last season.

Cook told Bradford’s official website: “I am buzzing to have got things sorted and delighted to be here permanently.

“When I joined on loan last season, I came in hoping to do well and earn a contract – which is obviously what I have done.

“I have loved every minute of being here so far and am looking forward to getting back amongst the lads again, and getting to know the new players who will be coming in.

“I am excited at the prospect of working with Derek Adams. His managerial record speaks for itself and it means a lot to know he had me in his plans here.

“All I want to do is continue scoring goals and pick up where I left off last year, to hopefully help the club push on in the right direction. I want to be successful, and know everyone at the club does, too.”

Cook becomes new boss Derek Adams’ first capture.

Adams added: “We are thrilled to have Andy through the door as our first summer signing.

“He is a player with many qualities and one I was keen to ensure we brought in, having watched him closely last season and been aware of what he is capable of while at Walsall and Tranmere.

“Andy is a winner, who shares the same ambitions as us all, and I cannot wait to start working with him.”