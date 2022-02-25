25 February 2022

Andy Crosby continues to take charge of Port Vale in absence of Darrell Clarke

25 February 2022

Andy Crosby will continue to take charge of Port Vale in the absence of Darrell Clarke when Stevenage visit.

Boss Clarke remains on compassionate leave following a close family bereavement.

Vale announced on Thursday that Adam Murray has joined the club on a temporary basis to support Crosby.

Tom Conlon has been absent since January with an Achilles injury and it remains to be seen whether he will return.

Stevenage have Luke Prosser back in contention.

The defender missed last weekend’s 4-0 defeat against Bristol Rovers through suspension but he is available once more.

Boss Paul Tisdale could opt to make changes as he looks to end a five-match winless run.

Charlie Carter is among those vying for a starting spot should Tisdale choose to shuffle his pack.

