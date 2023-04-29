29 April 2023

Andy Dallas scores twice as Chesterfield sign off with big win against Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Chesterfield secured third place on the final day of the Vanarama National League season.

The Spireites booked a home play-off semi-final next week after a 4-0 win over Maidstone thanks to Andy Dallas’ double and goals from Bailey Clements and Ryan Colclough.

Armando Dobra had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half as the hosts struggled to get going.

But seven minutes into the second half Dallas found the top corner from 10 yards out to give them the lead, with Clements making it 2-0 soon after.

A neat finish from Dallas made it 3-0 after 67 minutes to mark the hosts’ dramatic second-half improvement – and Colclough wrapped up the victory in stoppage time.

