Andy Halliday grabs winner as Motherwell beat 10-man Hibernian

Andy Halliday’s late goal proved decisive as in-form Motherwell capitalised on Nectar Triantis’s red card to defeat Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road.

The Steelmen went ahead through Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 56th minute but Junior Hoilett quickly hit back for the hosts.

With the match delicately poised, Hibs midfielder Triantis received a second yellow card in the 77th minute and the visitors took full advantage, with ex-Hearts midfielder Halliday earning them a sixth win in seven games in all competitions.

Hibs manager David Gray selected the same team that started last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away to Rangers.

Well boss Stuart Kettlewell was similarly satisfied with the team that took to the field for his team’s previous match as he made only one enforced change from the win over St Mirren, with Kofi Balmer replacing the suspended Dan Casey at centre-back.

The visitors threatened in the second minute when Ewan Wilson nicked the ball off Lewis Miller on the left and surged forward before crossing to the back post but Stamatelopoulos’ volley from 12 yards out lacked the power to trouble Josef Bursik.

Hibs got their first sight of goal in the 15th minute when Lewis Miller headed just wide from a Junior Hoilett corner. Moment later, Triantis was booked for diving as he burst into the penalty area.

The hosts started to crank up the pressure and in the 19th minute and keeper Aston Oxborough had to make an excellent double save to deny Mykola Kukharevich.

From the resulting corner, taken by Hoilett, Kukharevich saw a powerful header cleared off the line by Lennon Miller.

The Ukrainian striker then pinged a shot just over after being teed up on the edge of the box by Hoilett.

The Edinburgh side had another couple of opportunities towards the end of the first half as former Well player Chris Cadden blazed over from 10 yards out before Kwon Hyeok-kyu’s low shot from the edge of the box was superbly tipped behind by Oxborough.

The visiting keeper made another excellent save early in the second half to deny Cadden after Kukharevich’s pass had sent him clean through in the box.

It proved pivotal as Well went ahead from a cleverly-worked free-kick in the 56th minute when – with the Hibs defence preparing for a high ball into the danger area – Lewis Miller slipped a pass in behind for Stamatelopoulos who darted into the box and blasted high past Bursik from eight yards out for his first goal since joining the Lanarkshire club in the summer.

The Steelmen’s lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Hoilett dispossessed O’Donnell wide on the left, drove towards goal and curled a lovely finish beyond Oxborough from just inside the box.

Hibs’ hopes of victory were dented when Triantis received his second yellow in the 77th minute for a foul on substitute Tony Watt. Motherwell required just three minutes to make the extra man count as Halliday got himself clear on the edge of the six-yard box to stab home from Balmer’s long throw-in.