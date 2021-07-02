Andy King joins Bristol City on one-year deal

Former Leicester midfielder Andy King has signed a one-year deal at Ashton Gate (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:45am, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Bristol City have announced the signing of Andy King on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 32-year-old, who was a free agent, had been training with Nigel Pearson’s men throughout pre-season before signing the contract.

King previously played a pivotal role in helping Leicester to their famous Premier League title win in 2016 and featured for the club in the Champions League.

The midfielder told the Robins’ website: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, I can’t wait to get started.

“As soon as I saw Nigel had the job I wanted to call him. My family are all Bristol City supporters, I grew up a supporter and I have memories watching play-off finals, the Johnstone Paint Trophy final and going to games.”

