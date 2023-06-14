Andy Morrison expects Manchester City to build on Champions League glory

Former captain Andy Morrison expects Manchester City’s Champions League triumph to open the door to many more European successes.

City are celebrating becoming continental kings for the first time, as well as a memorable treble, after beating Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

Victory marked the end of a long quest for the club and Morrison does not think City, and their inspirational manager Pep Guardiola, will rest on their laurels.

Morrison told the PA news agency: “The celebrations are well deserved. What they’ve done in the last four months has been miraculous. It was physically draining and even more so mentally.

“They’ll have a break but then start again next season. I know how the manager works. He will be relentless.

“It is so important to him to keep winning. It’s in his DNA and he’s done it all his career. Next season will be no different.

“He’s spoken this week about the two years left on his contract and he’ll want back-to-back (Champions League) titles. That’s the way he is.

“It’s a knockout competition and it’s so hard but they’ve done it once now and will believe they can do it again.”

City’s triumph saw them become only the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season, emulating the achievement of rivals Manchester United in 1999.

United’s success came when City were at one of the lowest points in their history, having sunk to the third tier of the English game.

Their revival began when they beat Gillingham in a play-off final to secure promotion at the end of that 1998-99 campaign and Morrison, who led the team at Wembley, says the journey since has been extraordinary.

Morrison, 52, said: “It is remarkable. The stigma City had to carry being in that second division, especially when their rivals won the treble – it was so difficult for City fans at the time but they stuck with the club.

“There were 32, 33, 34,000 every week cheering us on.

“Good things happen to good people. These fans deserve it. It is another part of the journey.

“There are good times, bad times, indifferent and incredible times. It is all part of the journey and at this moment it is magical for City fans.”