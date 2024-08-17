Andy Woodman: Bromley not ‘getting carried away’ after Wimbledon win

Manager Andy Woodman urged Bromley to keep their feet on the ground after they made it two wins from two with a 2-0 League Two victory over AFC Wimbledon at Hayes Lane.

Goals in either half from Michael Cheek and Corey Whitely ensured Bromley collected a maximum six points as they marked their home Football League debut with a deserved win.

Cheek fired low past Dons goalkeeper Owen Goodman – 10 minutes before the break – and Whitely’s swivelled effort on the hour mark made the points safe.

Bromley boss Woodman felt it was a victory his side deserved, saying: “It was a great result. Another clean sheet built on hard graft but we aren’t getting carried away.

“It’s still early doors and we will continue to focus on taking care of our business. As a side, we know what we are good at, bad at and what we need to get better at.

“We had a clear system we wanted to play and we executed it perfectly on the day.”

The London derby started at a ferocious pace with Whitely drawing a fine low save from Goodman as early as the third minute.

Latching on to a Cheek knockdown, Whitely struck first time but Goodman was equal to the effort.

James Ball fashioned Wimbledon’s only real effort of note in the half when his Cruyff turn on the left-hand side saw him escape two Bromley players before his low cross fizzed across the goal-line with no one able to add the final touch.

It was Bromley though who took the first-half lead as Cheek and Whitely combined for the former to drill a low effort past Goodman.

The second half saw the visitors start the better but struggle to create a clear-cut opportunity and they were promptly punished when Whitely scored on the hour mark.

Danny Imray produced a lung-busting run down the right and his low cross was collected and deposited home by Whitely.

That was all Bromley needed to seal the win but they did require goalkeeper Grant Smith to produced a triple save in the final five minutes.

Smith denied Josh Kelly, Josh Neufville and Alistair Smith in quick succession as Bromley made it consecutive clean sheets in addition to their successive wins.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson cut a frustrated figure at the final whistle, saying: “We were good in patches but poor in some areas.

“We were the dominant team with the ball, shots, corners and in terms of final-third entries but we had nothing to show for that.

“Bromley did us in transitions and played the moments better than us. We knew how good they are in those moments so we are frustrated we didn’t deal with it better.”