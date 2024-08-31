Ange Postecoglou backing in-form James Maddison to win back England spot

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has backed James Maddison to force his way back into England contention.

The 27-year-old was left out of the first squad picked by England interim boss Lee Carsley on Thursday.

It has been a difficult period for Maddison, who started the 2023-24 campaign impressively before a serious ankle injury in November sidelined him for almost three months.

The former Leicester playmaker struggled for form afterwards and admitted missing out on Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad left him “devastated”, but has picked up assists in each of Tottenham’s two games this term.

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Sunday’s match at Newcastle, is confident Maddison will earn an international recall if he continues his form.

“I think he’s started the season really well and had an impact in both games,” Postecoglou said.

“He was very close to getting on the scoresheet in both. His general play in both games has been really, really good.

“As long as he’s training well and playing well, then I’m sure he will be back in England reckoning and I guess it is a question for Lee for future camps.

“I know he desperately wants to get back into the England set-up, but if he continues to play like he does and makes more and more of an impact, like we know he can, then I see no reason why he can’t get back into the England side.”

Both Will (Lankshear) and Mikey (Moore) are part of the first-team and like every other player they will get an opportunity to contribute and hopefully they will.

Maddison will get the chance to impress in Europe this season and Spurs discovered their Europa League opponents on Friday.

Trips to Rangers, Ferencvaros, Galatasaray and Hoffenheim await Tottenham alongside home matches with Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag and Elfsborg.

Postecoglou is happy with the extra fixtures after Spurs only played 41 times last season following early FA Cup and Carabao Cup exits.

It made it hard for the former Celtic boss to get minutes into certain members of his squad, but he will have no such problem this term and it could result in further opportunities for young prospects Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear.

Lankshear, 19, starred for Tottenham’s under-21 team last season, helping them clinch Premier League 2 success and 17-year-old Mikey Moore made his first-team debut in May.

“We’ve been really happy with Will,” Postecoglou said, with Lankshear set to return from a hamstring injury next month.

“Him and Mikey are the two young players we’re going to keep with the first-team and the reason we’re going to keep them is because we feel like they’re going to contribute and play.

“Whether that is Europa or Carabao Cup, or the league, they’re part of the first-team and if Richy (Richarlison) is out for an extended period of time, then Will will definitely be a part of it.

“We’ve seen during pre-season they’ve thrived in that (first-team environment) and that’s what we want them to continue to do.

“There is always January for us to reassess if they haven’t played enough.

“Both Will and Mikey are part of the first team and like every other player they will get an opportunity to contribute and hopefully they will.”