Ange Postecoglou backs Tottenham forward Timo Werner after recent missed chances

Ange Postecoglou has defended Tottenham forward Timo Werner and urged him to take inspiration from in-form Brennan Johnson.

RB Leipzig loanee Werner endured another mixed night on Thursday when an overall positive display at Ferencvaros was blighted by a guilt-edged second-half miss.

It was a similar story at Manchester United last weekend, with Werner wasteful when presented with two golden opportunities, but the ex-Chelsea attacker is expected to start again at Brighton on Sunday.

Captain Son Heung-min is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while 17-year-old Mikey Moore is not expected to start after he played 90 minutes in Budapest and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) remain unavailable.

Postecoglou hit back at suggestions Werner is “hopeless” and pointed to Johnson as an example after the Wales international scored for a fifth consecutive match in midweek.

“It was 14 days ago those questions were asked of Brennan. I think I said at the time, it is where we are at in this world where we think he’s missed two chances so he’s hopeless. No, he’s not hopeless,” Postecoglou insisted.

“All footballers at this level are very, very good footballers and he’s just had a bad day.

“Timo’s first action (against Ferencvaros), he took on the winger, put in a brilliant cross for Will (Lankshear) and Will didn’t quite get on the end of it, but if that goes in, he’s had a great assist.

“Then he gets the chance one-on-one and if he scores that, then the last two games he has a couple of goals and we’d be having a different conversation.

“That’s the fine lines, but in terms of his general play, I think the last two games have been really good for us.

“He’s been taking on his player, getting in the right areas and yes goals help, we’ve seen that with Brennan, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a good player.

“Scoring goals would help him, would help us, yes but we will persevere with him because I still think he is contributing to the team.”

Werner will soon have extra competition with Richarlison close to a return after an injury-hit six months with a calf problem.

Postecoglou added: “We’re hoping to get him sort of involved in team training during the international break when we’ve got a small group and provided he gets through that, post-international break he should be OK.

“I can’t wait to get Richy back available. When he played for us last year and he was fit, he scored goals.

“For me to have the ability to have him and Dom (Solanke) as our strikers, and Richy can play wide as well, but especially in that central area, yeah can’t wait to have him back.

“At the same time his recent history of the last two or three years is he hasn’t been able to sustain it and he’s kind of broken down.

“What we’ve tried to do this time around is do everything right with everything we do with him, so when he comes back, he stays back.”