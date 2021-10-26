Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s attacking options

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed his new selection dilemma up front ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Hibernian.

Just five weeks ago, Postecoglou had no attacker to bring off the bench as his side struggled to a 1-0 defeat at Livingston.

But on Saturday he was able to bring on attacking trio Mikey Johnston, Liel Abada and Albian Ajeti as the Hoops beat St Johnstone to make it four successive wins.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis netting his first Celtic goal against Saints, Postecoglou knows he has options between and during matches.

“It’s an important part of all the teams I have managed because playing football the way we do, late in games being able to put on attacking players reinforces the principles I want in the team,” he said.

“Because if you can add attacking players when opponents were tiring a little bit, it can maintain our intensity, our tempo and ability to take it to teams.

“To throw on Liel and Mikey Johnston and Albie late in the game makes a difference for us, and also James Forrest not being too far away.

“When I put my team together I like to have multiple threats up front and I haven’t been able to do that so far. It’s great to have that option.”

The former Australia head coach was also glad to be able to rest Israel international Abada, who was given a key role straight after joining the club.

“It was always my concern, we just kept putting him out there,” Postecoglou said.

“To his credit, he gives everything every game but he is 19 years old and, when we signed him, I didn’t think he would play this much initially.

“It was important to give Liel a little bit of a rest and freshen him up.”