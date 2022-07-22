Ange Postecoglou expects more signings to ensure Hoops ‘stronger than last year’

Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic to do more transfer business this summer as they bid to ensure they are “stronger than last year”.

The Hoops have already signed last term’s loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while Ben Siegrist, Aaron Mooy, Moritz Jenz and Alexandro Bernabei have also been recruited.

Manager Postecoglou believes Celtic must have a more robust squad this term if they are to defend their Premiership title and make an impact in the Champions League. In that regard, he feels further additions are still required.“Ultimately the recruiting is about making us stronger,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve got to be stronger than last year, we’ve got to improve. We want to make sure the league is still our focus. We want to defend our title and to do that I think we have to be stronger and that is what our recruiting has been focused on.

“The gaps we had from last year, trying to fill those gaps and in general just making the squad a little bit more robust than we were last year.

“We knew what we needed and part of that process was making players like Jota and Cameron permanent members of our squad.

“It is not just because they were good last year, it is because we think they are a good investment for us. I think the best football is still ahead of them. Obviously they are still relatively young in age so it was important to get them back in.

“And just filling the gaps that I felt we had in the squad last year. The areas that I felt we were stretched in. We had some significant injuries and because of that we just didn’t have the quality and depth that we needed.

“So we’ve tried to address that this year. We will still be active. Whether we get deals done, we will see. It has to be the right ones. We expect some comings and goings over the next two, three weeks.”

Celtic face Norwich on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their title defence against Aberdeen next weekend.