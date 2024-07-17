Ange Postecoglou focused on Tottenham job amid England speculation

Ange Postecoglou is fully focused on bringing success to Tottenham rather than considering a return to international management after being linked with the England job.

The Football Association is on the hunt for a new England boss after Gareth Southgate announced his decision to end his eight-year spell in charge, two days after defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Australian Postecoglou is reportedly one of several coaches under consideration – along with the likes of England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

Postecoglou, who was born in Greece, had a spell in charge of Australia before taking the Celtic job in 2021.

The 58-year-old, though, stressed his immediate attentions were on preparing Spurs for the new campaign, with his side having opened their pre-season with a 5-1 win at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

“I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else (on my mind) but trying to bring success to this football club,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports News.

“Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.

“I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on (with the speculation).”

Asked if he would consider a return to an international job in the future, Postecoglou said: “I enjoyed my time (with Australia). I had four great years.

“We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.

“I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker, meanwhile, has insisted his criticism of the set up of the England team and tactics had no influence on Southgate’s decision to step down.

Lineker described England’s display as “s***” after their group-stage draw with Denmark.

The BBC Match of the Day presenter received plenty of flak himself for his comments, but denied criticism of England’s performances and tactics by him and other pundits was responsible for Southgate’s departure.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “We (pundits) were critical at times, because you can’t say when a team is not playing very well, that they played well.

Maybe it's time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game's gone away from being successful if you're really defensive

“If they played awfully, you say they played awfully, and they did in the early part of the tournament.

“There’s no question about that. But then to try and make it that that’s the reason, that criticism is the reason he’s gone. It’s not. It’s not that at all.

“We speak to the players and they understand where it’s coming from.”

Jude Bellingham described Southgate as “easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team” when leading the players’ tributes on Tuesday and said he was “an unbelievable human being”.

Southgate failed to deliver England’s first major trophy since 1966, but led them to two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Lineker, who scored 48 goals in 80 England appearances, added: “I think he’s been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team.

“And, now, maybe it’s time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game’s gone away from being successful if you’re really defensive.”