Ange Postecoglou hoping Harry Kane has happy Spurs return ‘until whistle goes’

Ange Postecoglou is pleased Tottenham fans will get the chance to celebrate Harry Kane on Saturday, but hopes to make the Bayern Munich forward “miserable” for 90 minutes.

Kane will come back to Spurs for the first time since his £100million departure last August when Bayern face his former club in a pre-season friendly at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs’ record scorer Kane and Eric Dier, who moved to Munich in January, will be recognised before the 5.30pm kick-off with a special presentation on the pitch in acknowledgement of their contribution to the club.

“It’s such a dynamic world we live in where things change,” Postecoglou said when asked about club greats being given a send-off.

“This time last year he was playing for us. A week later he’s going to Bayern Munich, but it is a good opportunity for the fans to really enjoy the occasion.

“I’m sure he’ll get the right sort of acknowledgement and appreciation from a fanbase that adored him as one of their own.”

Postecoglou had Kane throughout pre-season last summer, but only got to manage him in one match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane struck four goals in a 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk, but the Spurs boss hopes there is no repeat on Saturday.

He added: “Look, he’s a quality player and he proved that last year, went to the Bundesliga and broke records. Outstanding player and I hope it is a good day for him in terms of before the game, not during the game, because he is a generational player.

It should be a good day for him until the whistle goes and then hopefully we make it a bit more miserable for him

“These players, sometimes it is not in a nice, neat bow where they can say goodbye and get acknowledged in the right way.

“So, I am sure our fans will give him the welcome he deserves and I am sure he will appreciate it. It should be a good day for him until the whistle goes and then hopefully we make it a bit more miserable for him.”

While a lot of focus will be on Kane being back in England for the first time since last month’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, another player that has progressed through Tottenham’s academy and caught the eye this summer is Mikey Moore.

Moore will celebrate his 17th birthday on Sunday and sign his first professional contract at Spurs in the process after an exceptional pre-season.

After making short cameos off the bench against Manchester City and Sheffield United in May, the teenage forward has kicked on and scored in games with Hearts and Vissel Kobe to further enhance his growing reputation.

“It’s fair to say, it’s incredible that he is 16 turning 17. He handles it really well and that’s part of the process when you’re a young footballer if you’re going well,” Postecoglou said.

“We can’t protect him from all of it, but he’s been great. We brought him into the first-team environment the back end of last year.

“He’d had some injuries earlier in the year, but every time he’s played whether for the under-18s or under-21s, he’d had an impact.

“For a very young guy, he adjusted really quickly and not just the coaches but with players he earnt their respect as well which is a big thing. He’s come back pre-season and done really well in the games and in training.

“It’s great for this football club that’s he’s come through our academy and is already showing great promise, but he is still a young man.

“He still has got some challenges ahead obviously and our role is to have the best possible environment for him to be the best footballer he can be.”