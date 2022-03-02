Ange Postecoglou pleased as Celtic keep calm in nervy Parkhead to beat St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou praised his players for staying focused inside an anxious Celtic Park as the cinch Premiership leaders beat St Mirren 2-0.

Celtic dominated possession and territory throughout but found clear-cut chances hard to come byagainst a St Mirren side featuring five at the back and two defensive midfielders.

Frustration was audible in the crowd as the first half wore on but the breakthrough came from a 55th-minute set-piece when Cameron Carter-Vickers volleyed home from six yards.

Celtic remained in control and Callum McGregor drilled home with nine minutes left to maintain his side’s three-point lead over Rangers.

Postecoglou said: “I’m pleased players kept their focus. It was another game where we had a lot of the ball, they sat very deep and it could have been easy for us to get anxious and look for different things to do.

“But we said at some point in the second half they will tire or lose some concentration and we just need to stay on it. I thought we did and we controlled the game really well. I don’t think they had a chance on goal.

“I was pleased with the players’ focus. It’s a big part of it now. That’s what it’s all about at this stage of the season, keeping focused and not getting distracted by noise or other emotions that might be shown by people outside.

“We have been pretty good at that to be fair, there’s only been a couple of games where we have been really frustrated.

“I sensed that, even though we didn’t get the early goal, we were in control and they didn’t really have a threat going the other way, so it was just a matter of continually probing and waiting for our opportunity.”

Postecoglou claimed fans venting their frustration was “only natural”.

“You are getting to the business end of the year and our supporters will be as anxious as anyone,” he added. “It’s a normal human emotion.

“It works both ways, if you’re flying as well and you get too carried away and think you are further ahead than you are.

“All year this group of players have different challenges and overcome every one. This is another challenge – to stay focused on our football and not worry about outcomes or results.

“Just play our football and that will bring us what we need, because that’s why we are in this position in the first place.”

Saints boss Stephen Robinson was frustrated over the scrappy nature of both goals but admitted his side need to be braver in possession following his first two games in charge.

“They had a lot of possession in front of us but I thought defensively we were excellent, really, really well organised,” he said.

“They created minimal chances up until the goal.

“The frustrating thing was it was two ricochets in the box, one that fell to them and the second one comes off Conor McCarthy’s face and lands straight to Callum McGregor.

“If you are going to come to Celtic Park and lose it’s usually a 30-yard wonder goal or a bit of combination play.

“We didn’t land on the ball and play often enough, we can be braver on the ball and that’s the big thing I have learned out of the last two games and something we have to be better at.”