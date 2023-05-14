Ange Postecoglou wants to see Celtic reaction to Old Firm derby disappointment

Ange Postecoglou will ensure Celtic shrug off the disappointment of Saturday’s derby defeat at Ibrox to get ready to respond against St Mirren.

After clinching the cinch Premiership title at Tynecastle last week, the Hoops boss made a few changes to his line-up which was already missing first-choice defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston through injury and the champions suffered only their second league loss this season as goals from Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala gave Rangers a 3-0 win.

It was Michael Beale’s first win over the treble-chasing Hoops in five attempts since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Gers manager last November.

And although it made no difference in terms of the title, the Celtic boss was far from happy and he expects a reaction against the Buddies on Saturday, with a view to the Scottish Cup final against Inverness at Hampden Park on June 3.

Postecoglou told CelticTV: “It was a disappointing day for us. We never really got going. We had a couple of really good opportunities to get back in the game and we let ourselves down in those areas.

“Then in the second half we didn’t really get going and didn’t make much of an impact on the game.

“It’s not the first time that players have been thrown into the derby under me and those are the expectations. You don’t get a freebie.

“From our perspective we had a team out there that we thought could get the job done, and we didn’t.

“It’s always a challenge (to bounce back). We’ll get back to work during the week and make sure that we train really (well), concentrating on the aspects of the game that are important to us and be ready for another tough game.”

Captain Callum McGregor admitted Celtic were not “at the level” and “had a bad day” as he also looked for a positive response next weekend.

The Scotland midfielder said: “We will dust ourselves down and go again.

“We have three games to go in the league, a big cup final and when that’s done we start all over again with nothing the following season.

“That was a timely reminder of what this fixture means.”