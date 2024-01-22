Angola and Burkina Faso ready for qualification decider

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves will have his sights set firmly on qualification for the knock-out stages of the Africa Cup of Nations when his side face Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Perhaps surprisingly, the sides go into the match as the top two in Group D, level on points and facing what amounts to a play-off for top spot.

But with Algeria two points back ahead of their game against Mauritania, defeat would lead to a significant risk of failing to advance to the next stage – something Goncalves is determined to avoid after a strong start to the tournament.

“We will try to maintain the momentum by seeking qualification in the next round,” he said. “I would like to pay tribute to my players who have given the best of themselves, while remaining patient.

“We have a well-defined tactical plan that we will implement for the decisive match against Burkina Faso.”

Burkina Faso could have already secured their place in the next round, but coach Hubert Velud blamed a lack of concentration after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Algeria on Saturday.

“We came close to winning but the regret we have is losing concentration for us to concede at the last minute,” he said.

“It was a very beautiful game. We were very efficient but we could have taken things more seriously in the last minutes. We need to work on the little details then we will come back better.”