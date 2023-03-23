Angus Gunn expects Scotland’s national anthem to put ‘hairs on my neck up’

Angus Gunn expects the national anthem to put “hairs on my neck up” at Hampden Park if he makes his Scotland debut against Cyprus on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Norwich goalkeeper played through the youth ranks at England up to Under-21 level where he won 12 caps but changed his allegiance to Scotland, the birthplace of his father Bryan, who played six times for his country.

Steve Clarke drafted Gunn into the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against the Cypriots and Spain, both at Hampden Park, and he is up against fellow uncapped keepers Zander Clark of Hearts and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly for the jersey.

Gunn is hoping to take his Hampden Park bow in front of a packed house at the weekend and told the Scottish FA’s Twitter account: “Ever since everything has happened it’s probably something I’ve thought about the most, to be honest.

“Hopefully I can have a good training week and, if selected, to walk out at a full house and hear the national anthem, I think will put the hairs on my neck up.

“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere but I think the most important thing is focusing on the game and getting the three points.”

When asked when the change to Scotland was agreed with Clarke, the former Southampton keeper said: “It was a couple of months ago now. The manager just wanted to come down and have a conversation.

“It was pretty chilled, to be honest. We had a good chat about football in general and then he obviously went on to Scotland.

“He just told me about the group and how positive it is, which I had already heard from people like Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley at the club.

“So I already knew that. He just laid it out to me and said he wanted me to come and be involved, saying he saw a good future with me with Scotland.

“I didn’t tell him straight away but I knew straight away in my mind that it was something I wanted to do.

“I called him the next day to let him know and ever since then I’ve been excited and looking forward to this moment.”