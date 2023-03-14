Angus Gunn named in Scotland squad after switching allegiance from England
Angus Gunn will battle for the Scotland goalkeeper’s jersey with Liam Kelly and Zander Clark ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.
The Norwich shot-stopper was named in the squad after switching allegiance from England.
Both Kelly and Clark are also uncapped but have been squad regulars recently as back-up to Craig Gordon, who is recovering from a double leg break.
Lyndon Dykes is in the squad after returning from a lengthy spell out through illness when QPR played Watford on Saturday.
Watford defender Ryan Porteous and Stoke attacker Jacob Brown are also in a largely experienced squad for the Hampden double header on March 25 and 28.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox