Ankle issue could rule Kevin Stewart out of Blackpool’s clash with Coventry
Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart is expected to miss Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry due to an ankle problem.
Daniel Gretarsson remains sidelined with a shoulder complaint and Gary Madine has a groin injury.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery will all come into contention having been on the bench in the 2-0 home loss to Cardiff on Saturday.
Matty Virtue and Demetri Mitchell are both long-term knee injury absentees for the hosts.
Tyler Walker will miss out for Coventry due to a shoulder issue.
The former Nottingham Forest striker could be out for three weeks, having picked up the problem in the 1-0 defeat at Barnsley.
Matty Godden is back in training but battling for match sharpness, leaving Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn as City’s only fully-fit strikers.
Waghorn has been instructed to take Sky Blues penalties in future by boss Mark Robins, after Gyokeres missed from the sport at Barnsley.