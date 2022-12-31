Another goal for Erling Haaland but Manchester City left frustrated

Erling Haaland went into Manchester City’s home clash with Everton on Saturday having set a new record on his previous outing as he continued his remarkable scoring form.

The 22-year-old’s brace in the 3-1 win at Leeds three days earlier had seen him become the quickest player to get to 20 Premier League goals, doing so in 14 appearances.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Haaland fared as City were held to a 1-1 by the Toffees:

Early concern

There was a worrying moment early on as Haaland was left on the turf with a boot off, apparently hurt, following a challenge with Ben Godfrey in the opening minute of the contest. Julian Alvarez started to warm up on the touchline while medical staff spoke to Haaland on the field, but the Norway international was fine to continue soon after.

On the scoresheet again

It did not take long for Haaland to start looking a threat after that, sending a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle in the the 11th minute. Thirteen minutes later he gave City the lead, finishing on the turn from about eight yards out after receiving the ball from a Riyad Mahrez pass on the right. His 21st league goal of the campaign took his overall City tally to 27 in 21 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

In the book

Towards the end of the first half a foul on Haaland yielded a free-kick in a dangerous area and he reacted to the decision by punching the air in celebration, much to the delight of City fans, who chanted his name. Moments later it seemed his enthusiasm had perhaps got the better of him as a rash tackle on Vitaliy Mykolenko landed him a booking.

Frustrating conclusion

Haaland was less to the fore in a second half that saw Demarai Gray fire in a superb equaliser after 64 minutes and Everton doggedly see the game out for a point. Soon after the leveller he had a cross punched away by Jordan Pickford, and a subsequent foul on him by James Tarkowski with around 10 minutes of normal time to go led to heated exchanges between players from both sides. An extended period of stoppage time saw substitute Phil Foden’s delivery cleared by an Everton shirt rather than reach Haaland as City’s efforts to reclaim the lead proved in vain and the game ended in frustration for Pep Guardiola’s men.