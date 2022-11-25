25 November 2022

Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy could be available when Wrexham host Farnborough

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2022

Wrexham could have wing-backs Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy available for the FA Cup visit of Farnborough.

Forde missed the last three matches with a hamstring niggle while Mendy has been out since limping off in the 6-0 victory over Torquay on September 24.

But Bryce Hosannah is set to miss out after picking up a hamstring problem in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Aldershot.

Harry Lennon and Reece Hall-Johnson played for the reserves this week to build up their fitness.

Farnborough have lost one of their first-round heroes, Francis Amartey.

The striker, who climbed off the bench to score Town’s second goal in the 2-0 win at Sutton, was on loan from Aldershot for a month.

But last week Amartey moved on to Hampton and Richmond Borough on another loan deal.

Michael Fernandes, who was also a substitute and scored the first goal at Sutton, is set to start.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

news

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

news

World Cup shock! Lionel Messi’s Argentina stunned by defeat against Saudi Arabia

world news